Police Academy opens portal for admission

The Nigeria Police Academy has opened an online portal for applications for its 10th regular course cadet degree programme by interested and qualified Nigerian candidates.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who said this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, added that the online registration process would run for a period of six weeks, starting from July 24 to Sept. 3.

Adejobi said that admission into the academy would avail both male and female Nigerians of good character the opportunity of serving the country.

According to him, applicants must be of Nigerian origin by birth and possess National Identity Number (NIN) and 2023 JAMB result, with a score of not less than 180.

The police spokesman said that the candidate must have selected Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, as the first choice in the JAMB form.

He said that applicant must also possess a minimum of six credits at not more than two sittings in WAEC/NECO or its equivalent, with credit passes in English and Mathematics.

Adejobi said that applicant must be between 17 and 21 years of age by Oct. 31 and must be medically, physically and psychologically fit.

“The applicant must not be less than 1.67m tall for males and 1.64m tall for females, with not less than 86cm (34 inches) expanded chest measurement, for males only.

“The applicant must not be married or pregnant at the time of admission and must have a valid email address and phone number.

“Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) statements of results or certificates before 2019 will not be accepted,” he said.

Adejobi, who said that the method of application was virtual, urged interested applicants who meet the criteria to visit the academy’s website at https://www.polac.edu.ng and generate Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) code.

The police spokesman said that successful candidates would participate in a computer-based test (CBT), a subsequent automated medical screening exercise and an automated interview/selection exercise for final selection of candidates.

He said that successful candidates would undergo a five-year academic and police training, leading to the award of a Bachelor’s degree and commissioning into the Nigeria Police Force as Assistant Superintendent of Police II.

Adejobi further stated that the acting Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, had pledged transparency and accountability in the process. (NAN)

