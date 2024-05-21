✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Pochettino parts way with Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to leave Chelsea by mutual consent after just one year in charge at Stamford Bridge. According to The Telegraph and Italian…

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to leave Chelsea by mutual consent after just one year in charge at Stamford Bridge.

According to The Telegraph and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the manager is stepping aside after failing to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are already working on finding a replacement for next season.

Chelsea have failed to rise to the occasion this season despite world-class reinforcements.

The Blues will return to Europe next season but not to the Champions League. And they will do so without Pochettino, who decided to step down after the end of the season.

Pochettino has torn up the contract he agreed in London after reaching an amicable agreement with chairman Todd Boehly, The Telegraph reported.

The English club are already working on finding a replacement for next campaign.

“BREAKING: Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea part ways with immediate effect.

“Chelsea and Pochettino have already agreed on terms, as Matt Law reports.

“Chelsea will consider a young manager as priority to replace Pochettino,” Romano wrote on social media.

