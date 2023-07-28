Pochettino looks for more fresh talent

Chelsea’s exodus of players is almost complete and the club is now concentrating on bringing in fresh talent. After an in-depth meeting of owner Todd Boehly, coach Mauricio Pochettino and the head of recruitment it was agreed a deeper midfield defender is required and Brighton’s Moises Caicedo fits the bill. Brighton value Moises at £80million and Chelsea are in agreement. He has agreed personal terms but a contract has not yet been signed. A forward to replace Pulisic is also on the agenda and I have been told that following an initial bid of £20 million, which has been rejected, another meeting with French club Montpellier is being arranged for Elye Wahi. The 20-year-old will be sent out on loan to Strasbourg for a few months.

Ajax and Ghanaian attacking playmaker Mohamed Kudus is also a possible and various sources confirm that a bid for attacking midfielder and winger Michael Olise has been sent to Crystal Palace.

Chelsea’s two new signings have already impressed Pochettino on the Blues’ summer tour when they beat Brighton 4-3. Nicolas Jackson netted his first goal and Christopher Nkunku has also scored two goals in two games.

The coach said, “I think Christopher can play in different positions. In the two pre-season tour games we used him as a striker but he can play as an offensive midfielder, like a No.10 or a No.8 and even on the wing. He’s a fantastic player and improving every day.” Pochettino did not play the pair together as Nkunku replaced Jackson when the coach mixed his players around to give everyone game time. Nkunku can play various forward positions which he did for RB Leipzig but he is usually seen in the No9 role. Several media reports have focused on Napoli’s Victor Osimhen joining Chelsea but I can reveal that tough talking owner Aurelio de Laurentiis has stamped a “no sale” sticker on Osimhen unless an “obscene offer” is made.

*Juventus have asked Chelsea to allow them to sign Romelu Lukaku on loan with an option to buy him at the end of the season. Lukaku has not travelled to the US with the pre-season tour party. Chelsea are reluctant to once again loan a player who cost them £97.5million and will consider £35million if the loan issue can be resolved.

Havertz – a man for many positions

Mikel Arteta told us that he will use Kai Havertz as a “target man” this coming season. He is determined to make the Gunners more unpredictable in attack. When they beat an American MLS All-Star team 5-0 in Washington the £65million man scored. However, Arteta confided to us that he also intends to use Havertz in various positions next season and said, “He gives us something different. His height, for example, where he can be a target man as we attack defences. I am playing him at central attacking midfielder for now but I will move him around as the games dictate.” Both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber have both made their debuts for the Gunners and both impressed despite their loss to Manchester United. Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho and Gabriel Martinelli have all started well and the 2-1 defeat does not mean very much since pre-season tour teams are changed around a lot during play and the point of these games is for the coaches to sort out their formations for the coming season which is only two weeks away.

Fans sad as Jimenez joins Fulham

Raul Jimenez leaving Wolves for Fulham has disappointed fans who regard the striker as their No1 at the club. Jimenez’s partnership with Diogo Jota was arguably Wolves best ever attacking partnership. Fulham needed a strong striker with Mitrovic constantly being linked with a move away from Craven Cottage. Jimenez is strong, versatile and has a Messi like eye for a goal opportunity. The fans used to chant “Si Senor” and the club introduced a kit based on his Mexican homeland. Fans even wore sombreros to matches. Raul has left a legacy at Wolves which will be talked about for generations.

Fabinho’s pets hold up transfer

Fabinho’s transfer to Saudi Arabia stalled this week and although Jurgen Klopp still expects him to leave he was allowed to return to the pre-season tour training. The Brazilian midfielder was originally left out of the training camp in Germany when he was offered and considered a move to Al-Ittihad for £40 million. Strangely the problem has occurred because Fabinho absolutely adores his two pet bulldogs and Saudi Arabia has strict restrictions on animals being allowed into the country. I am told the Saudis are looking for a solution and Fabinho is sitting tight awaiting news. Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have agreed he (and the dogs!) can leave.

Elanga delighted to join Forest

Anthony Elanga is delighted with his move to Nottingham Forest. Speaking on Tuesday he said it is the “perfect step” for the next move of his career. After ten years at Old Trafford and still only 21, the Swedish midfielder has signed a five-year deal. He has already earned 12 caps for Sweden and scored three goals. He concluded, “I had interest from elsewhere but for me Nottingham feels like the perfect place. I’ve been here with United and I know it’s a special place.”

Hammers offer £40m for Gallagher

West Ham’s David Moyes is still sorting out how to plug the huge midfield gap left by the departure of Declan Rice. Moyes met with his board of directors and has talked frequently over the telephone from the headquarters of their pre-season tour in Australia. As a result the Hammers have made a bid approaching £40million for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher. Gallagher has told coach Mauricio Pochettino and the club hierarchy that he wants to leave despite having 2 years left on his contract. Whilst on loan at Crystal Palace Conor was named Young Player of the Year in 2022 and he won the first of his four England caps. West Ham are also interested in United’s Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire but no formal approaches have been made.

Southampton says no to Klopp in his bid for Lavia

Jurgen Klopp is anxious to boost his midfield having lost several of their established stars but Southampton have rejected a £35million bid for Romeo Lavia. Southampton value the 19-year-old at £50 million and intend to hold on to the Belgium midfielder if no agreement is reached. Klopp has welcomed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to Anfield but have said goodbye to Jordan Henderson and Fabinho is still negotiating with Saudi clubs and likely to leave.

Bayern move on Kane and Walker

Bayern Munich are putting most of their transfer efforts into signing Spurs striker Harry Kane. Bayern certainly head the field of clubs wanting Kane’s signature on a contract and have dispatched their most senior directors to fly around the world chasing chairman Daniel Levy to set up meetings to discuss the move. Tottenham owner Joe Lewis, based in the Bahamas, has instructed Levy to sell Kane if he is still unwilling to sign a new contract. Harry has confided in friends that if he leaves his beloved Tottenham he would prefer a move to Germany but only if the offer suits him.

Marcus Rashford voted Kyle Walker as the most difficult defender to play against because of his physical abilities. Kyle is currently negotiating a new contract for two extra years at City and Pep Guardiola definitely wants to keep the 33-year-old. Bayern Munich have spoken with Kyle about a possible move to Germany. The City coach said, “He is still our player and we will fight for him but I am sure Bayern will too.”

