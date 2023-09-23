PLWDs seek more inclusion in NEDC supports, activities

Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWD) have called for an increase in the inclusion of persons with special needs in the activities of the North…

The Secretary-general of the PLWD, Mohammed Aji, stated this while receiving food palliatives from the NEDC, in Maiduguri, on Saturday.

He noted that the group has over 27,000 registered members scattered across the 27 local government areas of the state.

Aji lamented that they have hundreds of members that graduated from different institutions of learning but couldn’t secure any jobs despite their condition.

Handing over the palliatives to the leadership of the PLWD, the Borno State coordinator of the NEDC, Engr Mohammed Umaru, said the palliatives given to the PLWDs was a directive from his Managing Director to treat them specially.

Items distributed to the PLWD include Bags of rice and cartons of spaghetti.

