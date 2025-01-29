Plots to recall reps’ dep minority leader thicken

Efforts to recall Aliyu Sani Madakin Gini, the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives and member representing Dala Federal Constituency, have intensified.

These efforts are reportedly being spearheaded by Lawan Hussaini Chediyar Yar Gurasa, the majority leader of the Kano State House of Assembly, and Comrade Ibrahim Waiya, the commissioner for information and home affairs.

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) stakeholders in Dala Local Government Area have accused Madakin Gini of engaging in anti-party activities and working against the interests of the party, including its national leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and the Kwankwasiyya movement.

At a stakeholders’ meeting, the commissioner and the lawmaker representing Dala State Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly vowed to pursue the recall process to its conclusion. This comes after Madakin Gini announced his departure from the Kwankwasiyya movement, though he remains a member of the NNPP.

Speaking at the meeting, Waiya assured stakeholders that all conditions necessary for the recall would be met and that the party would work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a smooth and successful process.

On his part, Lawan Hussaini Chediyar Yar Gurasa expressed regret that Madakin Gini, who had greatly benefitted from the Kwankwasiyya movement, was now allegedly collaborating covertly with the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano.

Efforts to reach Madakin Gini for comment were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to phone calls.

However, the factional chairman of the NNPP in Kano, Senator Mas’ud El-Jibrin Doguwa, dismissed the recall plot as laughable. He stated that, given that Madakin Gini was elected on the party’s platform, such an exercise could not proceed without his approval.

Doguwa emphasised that the constitution outlines a strict procedure for recalling elected members, starting from their constituency. He argued that the duo of Waiya and Chediyar Yar Gurasa lacked the capacity to meet these requirements. He urged party members not to take the threat seriously.

Madakin Gini, a former staunch member of the Kwankwasiyya movement, was elected to the House of Representatives from Dala Federal Constituency in 2023 on the platform of the NNPP. However, he later distanced himself from Kwankwaso and the movement and aligned with a faction of the party led by Chief Boniface Aniebonam.