Plateau wheat farmers hopeful for better harvest

Many Plateau farmers are increasingly transitioning to wheat growing as the federal government has increased production intervention in the state.

Plateau, Taraba and Cross River states have distinct temperate weather that promotes wheat production, not just in dry but also in wet seasons.

Farmers who previously specialised in vegetables and Irish potatoes during the dry season have now added wheat to their portfolio, increasing the number of wheat producers in the state.

Dr Yilkudi Nengak Elisha, the permanent secretary in the Plateau State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, told the Weekend Trust during a visit to some of the farms that the state had devised a workable approach to address farmers’ problems from production to commercialisation.

In addition to providing farmers with input support for this dry season, Dr Elisha stated that the state had set up a marketing firm that is prepared to accept the farmers’ harvest, thereby resolving long-standing marketing issues related to the country’s wheat production.

Apart from establishing a marketing firm, the state is methodically enhancing the database of farmers throughout the state to guarantee that a feasible model is created to make wheat production sustainable and give the state a competitive edge in terms of crop production and business.

He stated that over 25,000 farmers had expressed interest in producing the crop, and that the state administration was exploring all avenues to reach them with intervention that would help Plateau produce wheat, even for export, with three cycles of production per year.

Major Gabriel Adofikwu (retd), chairman of the Plateau State Wheat Farmers Association, told the Weekend Trust that wheat output in the state had rebounded as a result of the federal and state governments’ concerted efforts to increase production.

He said the association was collaborating with the relevant federal and state government ministries to guarantee variable data of all farmers already engaged in production for this dry season and those anticipated to participate in the upcoming rain-fed season.

“Within the last 9 months, we have really embarked on a deliberate data-building base for those who are in it and those who desire to be in it. Why do I classify those who are in it and those who desire to be in it? Those who are in it are those who have had the understanding and passion for it. They have been practising wheat production but have had challenges, which impaired progress and probably the capacity for others to join in the process. But now, we are giving a new lease of life to it. We are telling people that not only would you produce, there is a ready market for it.

“In fact, I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the Plateau State Government for the deliberate effort in encouraging farmers to come. And for that, I know from statistics that we have over 3,000 farmers already on the list to participate in the rainy season programme,” he said.

He said the association and the state had developed a model, and if followed in other states, would solve one of the main problems facing agriculture.

“The economics of production established for this particular season was to cost about N1.5 million per hectare, which is spread from land preparation to harvest,” he explained.

The approach enables farmers who do not have enough money to cover production costs to make a joint venture since they have a ready market for wheat through a marketing firm established by the state to take all wheat produced in the state.

“I think that business-wise, it is encouraging; and in Plateau, it is our drive for 2025. From the federal government survey and estimate, they had a desire to see if we could have 1,000 hectares put in place. I can assure you from the reports we are receiving that we are going to have nothing less than 5,000 hectares.

“Permit me to also state here that the joy of wheat production is that it takes a lesser time for you to get your returns – approximately 90 days – and 90 days are not too much to wait for N1.5 million to convert to N10 million,” Major Adofikwu stated.

Two first-time wheat farmers who spoke with Weekend Trust in Bokkos, Emmanuel Matur Yohopp and Maren Friday Machen expressed hope for a better harvest.

Mr Yohopp, who previously cultivated Irish potatoes, said this was his first time of investing in wheat farming, and the compliments he received from individuals who have been involved in wheat production indicated a superior crop.

“If this harvest, as people are saying, is remarkable, I will expand this farm in the wet season because the cost of pumping water will be eliminated,” he said.

Mr Machen is even more excited as a first-timer, saying, ‘I am very anxious. I have been doing potatoes all my life, but this year, I have delved into wheat production. I look forward to the harvest.”

With a state corporation ready to take on marketing issues at very good prices, farmers no longer have to worry about them as much as they used to.