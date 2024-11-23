✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Plateau vendors decry seizure of newspapers

    By Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

Newspapers vendors in Plateau State have decried constant harassment, intimidation and seizure of newspapers by the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB).

Daily Trust reports that JMDB had recently banned roadside business around Terminus Market.

Malam Muhammad Sani Mahmud, a veteran newspaper vendor, said his colleagues were intimidated by the JMDB taskforce on Friday.

SPONSOR AD

He said, “We are subjected to series of harassments, intimidation, and sometimes even seizure of our papers. This morning, the taskforce met me standing, harassed me, and told me to vacate the place. All newspaper stands within the Jos metro area have been dismantled by the taskforce.

“Despite the JMDB taskforce pushing us out of our business places, no alternative was provided. We are losing customers since we have been pushed away. People who want to buy papers can’t find us, and our means of livelihood has been taken away.”

Another vendor, Malam Sale Yaro, stated that the constant harassment by the taskforce posed a significant threat to their business.

He recalled an incident where the taskforce intercepted one of his colleagues, Malam Saidu, along Old Bukur Park and confiscated all the newspapers he had collected from major distributors for sale.

“We tried all we could to ensure they returned those newspapers, but they refused, and that was how he lost them,” he said.

Several calls and a text message were sent to the General Manager of the Jos Metropolitan Development Board, Arch. Hart Bankat, on the issue but he was yet to respond at the time of filing this report.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories