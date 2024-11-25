Plateau Utd worsen Nasarawa Utd’s woes as Rivers topple Remo Stars

Plateau United inflicted more misery on their neighbours, Nasarawa United, with an emphatic 2-0 victory in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week 13 match played yesterday at the New Jos Township Stadium.

After a barren first half, the visitors suffered a big setback in the 51st minute when they scored an own goal to give the host the much needed advantage.

Olawale Doyen then sealed the victory for Plateau United with the second goal from the penalty spot in the 81st minute to leave Nasarawa United rooted at the bottom of the table with a paltry 12 points from 13 matches.

Although Rivers United managed to beat Abia Warriors 1-0 at home to reclaim the top position, they have Katsina United to thank for beating former leaders Remo Stars 2-0 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina.

While Ndifreke Udo Effiong’s 58th minute strike from the penalty spot was enough to earn Rivers United the maximum points against Abia Warriors, midfielder Azeez Falolu and Dawi Boslam, scored a goal each in the second half for Katsina United to pick the maximum points at home against Remo Stars.

The loss suffered by Remo Stars at Katsina United paved the way for Rivers United to climb to the top of the table with 25 points while the Ikenne side dropped to second with 23 points.

El-kanemi Warriors who piped Akwa United 1-0 on Saturday in Maiduguri are in third place with 22 points while Enyimba with a game in hand occupy the fourth position with 20 points same as Rangers who are fifth with 20 points but inferior goal difference.

In the other week 13 match played yesterday, 3SC subdued hard fighting Bayelsa United 1-0 in Ibadan.

The host held tight to Anthony Achu Okachi’s goal in the 16th minute to secure their fifth win of the season.

The match between Enyimba and Sunshine Stars was postponed due to the former’s continental engagement.

With nine out of the 10 week 13 matches played, the bottom half of the table is occupied by Lobi Stars (17), Akwa United (18), Bendel Insurance (19) and Nasarawa United (20).