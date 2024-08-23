Plateau Utd sign 11 new players for new season

Plateau United have confirmed the signing of 11 new players ahead of the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season. The players are Chukwuebuka Anthony,…

Plateau United have confirmed the signing of 11 new players ahead of the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

The players are Chukwuebuka Anthony, Ibe Chumakpa Micheal, Saka Gafar, Chinedu Sunday, Mafeng Badung, Collins Onovughe and Igbaaka Dickson.

Others are Vincent Temitope, Sodiq Adamu, Kenneth James and Adewale Adeyinka.

The players arrived from Akwa United, Douanes FC, Morak FC, Lobi Stars, Sunshine Stars and Warri Wolves.

Others were signed from Legion City, Sunshine Stars, Rivers United and Kwara United.

Mbwas Mangut’s side strengthened their squad following the failure of the team to secure a continental ticket last season. They finished in fifth position in the NPFL scoring just 53 goals.

He has however expressed his concerns that his team is not fully prepared for the upcoming season, citing the need for improved fitness and coordination.

Speaking after a 2-0 win over Barau FC in the Gusau/Ahlan Preseason Tournament, he attributed the setbacks in preparations to delays caused by national protests, which impacted the team’s training and morale. The new NPFL season will commence on Saturday, August 31.