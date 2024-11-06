Plateau to crack down on fake orphanage homes

The Plateau State Government has said it will crack down on fake orphanage homes and sponsors of child trafficking in the state.

The state government revealed this yesterday while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Both Ends Believing (BEB), a non-governmental governmental organization on the need to safeguard the lives of children in the state.

The State Commissioner of Women Affairs, Caroline Panglang Dafur said, “We would prosecute anyone caught to be involved in child trafficking in any of the state’s 17 Local Government Areas. Lots of our children are being taken out of the state. There is a cartel in Plateau State that links up with parents to traffic children to other parts of the country. This, we would not tolerate.’’

SPONSOR AD

The President of Both Ends Believing (BEB), Mr. Bruce Graham, lauded the state government for its desire to better the lives of vulnerable children in the state.