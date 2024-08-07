Protest: Plateau relaxes curfew from 2pm to 6pm

The Plateau State Governor, Barr Caleb Mutfwang, has reviewed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Jos-Bukuru metropolis. The 24-hour curfew which took effect from Monday, August…

The Plateau State Governor, Barr Caleb Mutfwang, has reviewed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Jos-Bukuru metropolis.

The 24-hour curfew which took effect from Monday, August 2, has now been relaxed to between 2pm and 6pm with effect from Wednesday (today).

This was announced in a statement signed by Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs to Governor Mutfwang.

The statement reads, “Following the improvement in security situation within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis, the Plateau State Government has announced a relaxation of the earlier imposed 24-hour curfew. Effective from Wednesday, August 7, 2024, residents of the area can now move freely between the hours of 2pm and 6pm daily until further notice.

“Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, who ordered the relaxation after consultation with the security agencies, praised them for their diligence and commitment to ensuring strict compliance with the curfew. He emphasized the importance of maintaining vigilance to prevent any potential breakdown of law and order and assured that the government will continue to review the curfew as the situation improved.

“The governor urged residents within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis to cooperate with security personnel and report any suspicious activities for prompt action. He assured the public of the government’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all citizens.

“Governor Mutfwang commended the residents for their patriotism in observing the curfew, noting that their cooperation is vital for the collective interests of the state”.