Plateau PDP Muslims fault Mutfwang on appointments

‘We’ll carry everybody along’ Muslims who are members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State have faulted Governor Caleb Mutfwang for…

‘We’ll carry everybody along’

Muslims who are members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State have faulted Governor Caleb Mutfwang for not considering them in his appointments.

But in a response the governor’s spokesman urged the group not to panic, stressing that more appointments were coming.

The group under the umbrella of the Plateau PDP Vanguard for Justice, Equity and Fairness, which disclosed this on Monday in Jos, described the appointments made by the governor as “injustice against Muslim party members on the Plateau,” adding that despite all the sacrifices they made during the election the governor had neglected them.

The group further said the governor who had done 99 per cent of his appointments, including commissioners, appointed only one Muslim, noting that such didn’t reflect the support Muslims, especially PDP members, gave him during the election.

The group in a statement issued by Christopher Yusuf and Abubakar Musa, chairman and secretary general respectively, noted that, “We make bold to say that what our party does today on the Plateau in terms of politics and governance as it relates to appointments spells doom for the party in the state. They are totally not in tandem with the mission and the vision of the founding fathers of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The over 60,000 votes the PDP got from Jos North LGA were not devoid of our Muslim members’ votes.

“We, therefore, call on Governor Mutfwang to retrace his steps and make some amends even though he has succeeded in making our Muslim members a laughing stock for the opposition parties, some clerics and their followers who stood against us and cautioned them against voting for him during the electioneering campaigns.”

Contacted, Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor said the state government was taking into cognisance every section of the state irrespective of ethnicity or religion.

“We are on board to unite the people of Plateau and we cannot afford to leave any person behind. I know that appointments are coming in bits. Every section or group in the state will be carried along. More appointments are coming. I want to assure this group that they should not panic,” Bere said.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...