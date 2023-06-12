Plateau owing ₦11bn in salary arrears – Gov. Mutfwtang

Gov. Caleb Mutfwtang of Plateau has disclosed that the state government is owing its workers about N11 billion in salary arrears. The governor said this…

Gov. Caleb Mutfwtang of Plateau has disclosed that the state government is owing its workers about N11 billion in salary arrears.

The governor said this at a town hall meeting organised by the Plateau Radio Television Corporation (PRTVC) in Jos on Monday.

The meeting with the theme: ‘Unpacking the New Vision’ was organised as part of the activities to mark the 2023 Democracy Day in the state.

“Out of a wage bill of N2.9 billion for February, only N900 million was paid.

“As of now, I can tell Plateau people without politicking that we are owing salaries up to May to the tune of about ₦11 billion.

“What we have inherited in the coffers of Plateau is ₦1.1 billion and therefore we are going to start in a difficult way,” he said.

He said that he inherited many challenges from the immediate past administration including a strike by the civil service which he has been able to resolve.

Muftwang assured residents that the civil service would be re-equipped, re-invigorated and modernised to perform its duties as the engine room of the state.

He said the recent suspension of democratic structures in the 17 LGAs of the state was done in good faith following a recommendation by the Plateau State House of Assembly.

He explained that his administration also suspended the recruitment exercise into the state civil service from Oct.1 2022 till the date conducted by his predecessor pending an investigation.

He said the step would ensure whether the exercise was conducted in line with due process, with a promise that those found to be properly recruited at the end of the investigation would return to their jobs.

He dismissed as fake news, a story being circulated that he had dissolved the newly established traditional chiefdoms in the state.

The governor said that he was currently receiving reports from government agencies to form a basis for critical decisions, saying this would enable his administration to act in line with the public interest and reduce the possibility of mistakes. (NAN)

