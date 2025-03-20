Plateau LG chair brokers peace between traditional worshippers, Muslim community

The Executive Chairman of Shenden Local Government Area in Plateau State, Kemi Nicholas Nshe, on Wednesday, facilitated peace between traditional worshippers and the Muslim community in Shimankar following a violent crisis between the two groups.
Daily Trust had reported that the dispute led to violence, leaving many injured and causing destruction to houses and business centres.
By Tuesday, residents confirmed that normalcy had returned, with security personnel patrolling to maintain law and order.
During an on-the-spot assessment, Nshe addressed both parties, saying the crisis was not religious but rather an act of evil perpetrated by misguided individuals.
“This is not a religious crisis. It is not about JNI or CAN. I believe no pastor or imam instigated anyone to fight. Christianity, Islam, and traditional worship all promote peace and unity,” he said.
He urged the community to embrace forgiveness, noting that everyone makes mistakes and that people can practice their faith peacefully without harming others.
“We have suffered in the past, and now that peace has returned, we must protect it. We are all our brothers’ keepers. I promise to celebrate both Sallah and Easter with you in this community. Please, let us live in peace,” he added.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.