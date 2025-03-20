Plateau LG chair brokers peace between traditional worshippers, Muslim community

The Executive Chairman of Shenden Local Government Area in Plateau State, Kemi Nicholas Nshe, on Wednesday, facilitated peace between traditional worshippers and the Muslim community in Shimankar following a violent crisis between the two groups.

Daily Trust had reported that the dispute led to violence, leaving many injured and causing destruction to houses and business centres.

By Tuesday, residents confirmed that normalcy had returned, with security personnel patrolling to maintain law and order.

During an on-the-spot assessment, Nshe addressed both parties, saying the crisis was not religious but rather an act of evil perpetrated by misguided individuals.

“This is not a religious crisis. It is not about JNI or CAN. I believe no pastor or imam instigated anyone to fight. Christianity, Islam, and traditional worship all promote peace and unity,” he said.

He urged the community to embrace forgiveness, noting that everyone makes mistakes and that people can practice their faith peacefully without harming others.

“We have suffered in the past, and now that peace has returned, we must protect it. We are all our brothers’ keepers. I promise to celebrate both Sallah and Easter with you in this community. Please, let us live in peace,” he added.