Plateau leads as ITF registers 522,778 artisans for skill acquisition programme

The Industrial Training Fund says it has so far registered over 500,000 artisans for its Skill Up Artisans (SUPA) programme created to accommodate both intending and practicing artisans for the purpose of up skilling and certification up to international standard in select Trade Areas.

Director General of ITF, Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun who stated this over the weekend at a press conference in collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN) said Plateau state had the highest registration as the Artisans were registered in 20 different trade areas and will be deployed to ITF training centres across the country

“So far, ITF has registered 522,778 artisans under the 20 Trade Areas. Of this number, 319,467 are male, while 203,309 are female. Plateau State has the highest registration, which is 53,133 representing 10.17% of all registered artisans, Kano follows closely with 43,239 registered artisans representing 8.27% of total registration.

“By geopolitical zones, the North-West has the highest registration with 141,378, representing 27.04% of all registration, followed by the North Central with 137,761, representing 26.35% of total registration.

“The South-South has the least registered artisans with just 35,544 representing just 6.79% of total registration. However, ITF is currently in robust discussions with Niger Delta Development Commission and the outcome of those discussions will significantly change this trajectory as the registration is still on.