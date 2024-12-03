Plateau: Lalong, opposition lawmakers’ engagement with Mutfwang sparks debate

The recent meeting between opposition APC lawmakers from Plateau State and Governor Caleb Mutfwang has sparked debate within the state’s political circles.

The meeting, held on November 24 at the Old Government House, marks the first time opposition APC lawmakers in the National Assembly have engaged with Governor Mutfwang since the Supreme Court declared him the winner of the 2023 governorship election. The meeting surprised many, considering the fierce legal battles between the PDP and APC over the 2023 general election.

The legal tussle reshaped the state’s political landscape, with PDP candidates for the federal and state assemblies losing their appeals at the Court of Appeal. Although Governor Mutfwang also lost at the appellate level, he secured victory at the Supreme Court.

This prolonged legal confrontation deepened the divide between the two parties, marked by accusations and counter-accusations. Against this backdrop, the recent visit by APC and Labour Party lawmakers, led by former Governor Simon Lalong, to Governor Mutfwang has drawn significant attention. Many viewed the visit as surprising, given the rivalry between the parties as they jostled to remain relevant in the state’s political arena.

Although the visiting lawmakers stated that the meeting was at the governor’s instance, many residents questioned its timing and purpose. Some speculated that it could signal the start of a new political alignment ahead of the next general election.

The meeting was attended by all opposition lawmakers from Plateau State, including APC and LP members, except Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, who represents the Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency and Senator Pam Mwadkon (Plateau North)

Among those present were Senator Diket Plang (Plateau Central), Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase (Wase Federal Constituency and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives), Hon. John Dafaan (Quan’pan/Shendam/Mikang Federal Constituency), Hon. Prince Vincent Venman Bulus (Langtang North and South Federal Constituency), Hon. Ishaya Lalu (Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency), Hon. Alfred Illiya Ajang (Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency), and Hon. Daniel Asama (Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency).

Gagdi’s absence at the meeting has sparked divergent views. While some political observers linked his absence to his criticism of the governor during the elections, others attributed it to official duties.

The governor’s spokesperson, Gyang Bere, clarified that Gagdi and Senator Mwadkon were absent due to official assignments. Supporters of Gagdi emphasised his recent role as the secretary of Northern legislators in leading a delegation to commiserate with the governor over recent attacks in the state. They argued that his absence at the meeting should not be seen as a reflection of strained relations with Governor Mutfwang.

Analysts noted that Gagdi’s previous criticisms stemmed from his loyalty to APC’s governorship candidate and current Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda. Some argued that his criticisms were a normal part of politics and did not indicate a personal rift but recent reports that the governor might be grooming the state assembly’s speaker to challenge Gadgi for the Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency seat in 2027 complicated the narrative.

Statements on the meeting

After the meeting, Governor Mutfwang, through his spokesperson, stated that the engagement was aimed at fostering unity and development for Plateau State despite the lawmakers’ party affiliations.

“This meeting symbolises our collective resolve to bury political differences in the interest of our people,” Mutfwang said.

Former Governor Lalong, in a statement issued by his media adviser, Dr Simon Makut, also said, “The meeting provided an opportunity for honest discussions on the challenges of the state and the role that both parties need to play in moving Plateau State forward irrespective of party differences. As the APC leader in Plateau State, Lalong assured Governor Mutfwang that the National Assembly members will always put aside party affiliation.”

Reactions from PDP and APC

Reacting, the PDP’s Southern Zone Chairman, Hon. Samson Domle, described the visit as a move to ensure the state’s progress and development.

“The governor is the chief security officer of the state. If he invites lawmakers for a discussion, it is surely for the progress and development of Plateau. The visit by the lawmakers does not mean someone from PDP is defecting to APC,” Domle said.

Similarly, APC State Chairman Rufus Bature dismissed speculations that the meeting indicated plans for defection.

“The meeting was at the instance of the governor. This kind of meeting was initiated during Lalong’s administration, where we invited lawmakers, including those from PDP, to interact with the governor and discuss the way forward for Plateau. It has nothing to do with defection,” Bature said.

He called on APC members to remain steadfast, adding that there were no signals of defection within the party.

Some political analysts have also weighed in on the meeting’s significance. Some of them viewed it as a potentially transformative moment for Plateau’s politics. Public commentators, Gad Peter and Shuaibu Doro, who shared this perspective, emphasized the need for leaders to set aside party differences and focus on governance.

Sheriff Omotayo Oyewopo of the University of Jos contextualised the meeting within broader democratic norms, stating, “Such interactions are normal in a democracy. The focus should be on the state’s development rather than political rivalries.”

Others, however, noted that while the true intentions behind the meeting remain unclear, its implications may become evident as the 2027 general elections draw closer.