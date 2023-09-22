Plateau killings: Some politicians have questions to answer – Gov Mutfwang

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has said that some politicians have questions to answer in relation to the killings in the state. Caleb Mutfwang…

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has said that some politicians have questions to answer in relation to the killings in the state.

Caleb Mutfwang stated this while discussing the security situation in the state during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

“There is no ethnic nationality in Plateau State fighting another ethnic nationality. What we have in Plateau is sheer criminality. What he have is genocide where external elements were brought in to unleash terror on our people.

“Unfortunately there are signs suggesting that some politicians in Plateau have questions to answer about some of these insurgencies because they have generously linked with some of the perpetrators of these crises and some of the purveyors of these insurgencies. They have continued to make unguarded statements inciting these criminals.

“Majorly what we are dealing with is criminality and I am sure the federal security agencies are also looking at this clearly. These are people who sometimes want to use religion and ethnicity to get political oxygen.

“They are miscreants and lack honour. But we will continue to go after them. We will track them and make sure that they do not become a nuisance to our people.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...