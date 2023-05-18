Plateau killings: Police arrest 5 suspects, recover arms

The Plateau State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested five persons and recovered an AK- 47 rifle, a pistol and cartridges in connection with…

The Plateau State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested five persons and recovered an AK- 47 rifle, a pistol and cartridges in connection with an attack launched on Tuesday morning in two villages in Mangu LGA.

In a statement, the spokesperson of the command, DSP Alabo Alfred, said the arrested suspects were in the custody of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the security task force maintaining peace in the state.

He explained that while engaging the attackers, a soldier, Cpl Abdullahi Umar, sustained bullet injuries and that two Hilux vans belonging to NSCDC were vandalised by the attackers.