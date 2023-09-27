Plateau killing: Women protest arrest of district head, others

Hundreds of women Tuesday morning in Panyam community of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State blocked the Jos-Shendam Highway to protest the arrest of…

Hundreds of women Tuesday morning in Panyam community of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State blocked the Jos-Shendam Highway to protest the arrest of the district head and some residents over the killing of the Fulani leader of the area, Adamu Idris.

Idris was killed on Saturday while he was returning from a visit to the district head of the area and his death has sparked outrage.

The women protested against the arrest by personnel of Operation Safe Haven, a security task force maintaining peace in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the protesting women are calling for the release of the arrested residents.

Council chairman condemns killing of 70-year-old Fulani leader in Plateau

Fx shortage: foreign suppliers reject letters of credit from Nigeria

Motorists had a hectic time as many passengers were trapped, forcing drivers to make a U-turn.

There have been a series of clashes between farming communities and pastoralists in villages of Mangu LGA where many people have been killed.

The killing of the Fulani leader has attracted condemnations from different quarters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...