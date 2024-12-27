Plateau killing: Troops arrest 20 suspects

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have arrested 20 suspects in connection with the killings in Tingbwa Gidan Ado community, Riyom LGA of Plateau State.

Maj. Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, the Commander of OPSH, disclosed this at the Christmas luncheon organised for troops of OPSH and 3 Division of the Nigerian Army on Thursday in Jos.

It would be recalled that gunmen attacked the community on December 22, killing 15 persons and injuring many.

Abubakar, who also serves as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, stated that troops recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

“Following hours of sustained night operations, we have apprehended 20 suspects directly and indirectly involved in the last attack on Tingbwa Gidan Ado village in Riyom LGA on December 22.

“We have also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, which has greatly starved criminal elements of the freedom of action to carry out their nefarious activities.

“Let the spirit of Christmas renew our commitment to the values we hold dear; let it inspire us to serve with even greater passion and determination,” he said.

The commander expressed appreciation to the troops of OPSH and 3 Division for their sacrifices in maintaining peace in the state.

“On this special day, I acknowledge and applaud the sacrifices you have made; many of you are far away from home, unable to celebrate Christmas and the Yuletide season with family and loved ones,” he noted.