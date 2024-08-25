Plateau: JNI kicks as Mutfwang creates portfolio for indigenous Muslims

The Plateau state chapter of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has kicked against the appointment of a Senior Special Assistant on indigenous Muslims by Governor Caleb…

The Plateau state chapter of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has kicked against the appointment of a Senior Special Assistant on indigenous Muslims by Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

Mutfwang, had on Thursday appointed Hajiya Jamila Pam as Senior Special Assistant on Indigenous Muslims.

This has generated heated controversy within and outside the state.

Our correspondent reports that soon after the appointment, social media was agog with comments on appropriateness or otherwise of the appointment.

Reacting to the development, the JNI and other Muslims in the state described it as an attempt to divide the Muslims along ethnicity in the state to achieve political gain, adding that such appointment should have been made without giving it religious undertone.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Secretary of the group, Dr. Salim Musa Umar, said “PLSG is at liberty to appoint whoever they deemed fit to occupy any position of responsibility in discharging its duties as a government. Such is its prerogative and we are not questioning this.

“However, we deem it necessary as a religious organization to draw the attention of the state government on some salient issues regarding this appointment. We consider this appointment of an SSA to ‘indigenous muslims’ as not well thought out, because in Islam, any social stratification that is not embedded in the teaching of Islam is frowned at.

“The position of Islam as a religion is very clear on this; *Surah Al-Hujurat* (Chapter 49 of the Quran) “O mankind, indeed We have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another. Indeed, the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous of you. Indeed, Allah is Knowing and Acquainted.” (Qur’an 49:13) Going by the above verse in the holy Quran, every Muslim is not going to be comfortable with this appointment.

“We are all Muslims irrespective of any consideration. It would have been an all encompassing appointment where an SSA is appointed on Islamic affairs, where all muslims will feel that sense of belonging. We call on the government to reconsider this appointment and accord it the necessary moral and religious approach to allow all muslims in plateau state that sense of belonging and inclusivity.”