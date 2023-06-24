Plateau: Insecurity will soon be a thing of past – Gov Mutfwang

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has expressed optimism that the current security challenges rocking the state will soon be a thing of the past.…

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has expressed optimism that the current security challenges rocking the state will soon be a thing of the past.

Speaking on Friday at the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) in Jos the Plateau State capital, he said his administration is doing everything possible to make sure that Plateau returns back to its original state of peace and tourism which it is known for.

He said the state will corporate with the institute (National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS) to promote economic development, security, educational advancement, health, food security, democratic stability and good governance both in the state and the nation at large.

Mutfwang pointed out that the state has been in the media lately for the wrong reasons (crisis) but that the state is much better than that such an ugly part is only a fraction of the state, as it still remains receptive to all and sundry irrespective of ethno-religious background, it has the best weather in the nation, affordable standard of living, cheap food and other potentials.

He called on the institute and its alumni alike to offer any kind of assistance to Plateau State which happens to be its host state and to collaborate with them in their quest to move the state forward in every ramification, saying that as an alumnus of NIPSS, Plateau will always remain their home.

A highlight of the event will be the election of AANI’s new EXCOS/leadership, upon which the outgoing National President and the former Inspector General of Police, M. D. Abubakar (Rtd), urges the incoming EXCOS who would be voted in to strive well in moving the institute and all it represents forward.

He said AANI is the only sophisticated association in the country which has all manners of professions of high echelons in the nation, adding that they (the institute via its participants and alumni alike) have formulated good policies on the basis of their research that can move the nation forward if well implemented.

Abubakar said his administration did his best, but that it is the people who will score them and not him or members of his EXCOS.

In his remarks, the Director General of NIPSS, Prof Ayo Omotayo, thanked AANI for their good work and urges them to use their acquired knowledge at the institute to contribute to national development, whether or not they have retired from service.

He stressed that the institute will keep upholding the standard and even deepen it so that participants will always be at their best during their courses, as such will not only contribute to maintaining/improving the standard but that it will stimulate those who pass through the institute’s capacity and ability towards developing the nation.

