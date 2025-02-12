Plateau: Hoodlums Beat Corps Member To Death

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested two suspected hoodlums, Samuel Dang Kat and Zatshinen Wubwerwe, for allegedly beating a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to death.

The victim was identified as Safwan Adamu Fade.

The incident occurred in Pankshin Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, disclosed this during a parade of the suspects alongside other criminals arrested for various offences in the state at the Command’s headquarters in Jos.

He said the deceased was serving with the Federal University of Education.

Adesina informed that he was attacked and beaten to death by a group of hoodlums who stormed a local stadium within the locality.

He stated that “On 23/01/25 at about 07:00am, we received a report from one Umbule Boreng Reuben of Pankshin LGA, who reported that on 22/01/25 at about 06:00pm, one Safwan Adamu Fade, an NYSC corps member serving at FCE Pankshin was reportedly beaten and severely injured by unknown hoodlums at the Pankshin township stadium.

“Upon receipt of the report, the DPO of Pankshin division was directed to lead a team of policemen to the scene where the victim was quickly rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

“The victim was treated and declared stable by the Medical Doctor on duty but was later transferred to Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) as a result of some complications where he eventually died in the process.”

He said the two suspects were arrested in the course of investigation adding that efforts are being intensified to apprehend the fleeing suspects and charge them to court.