Plateau gov assures hajj pilgrims of medicals, guides

Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has said urgent steps have been taken to address the challenges facing the state’s hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

Daily Trust recalls that there was panic among the pilgrims as no medical official or hajj guides travelled with the about 900 pilgrims airlifted from Bauchi State between Friday and Saturday, as a result of the inability of the government to remit money for their expenses.

Mutfwang explained that the welfare of citizens, particularly pilgrims on the Holy Pilgrimage, was of great importance to the government.

“We will find out exactly what is going on with our pilgrims in Mecca and why the medical personnel and preachers who were supposed to guide and take care of their health are left at home.

“We will not tolerate any act that will compromise the health and welfare of our people. When citizens are in pains, I am also in pains. Therefore everything would be done to address the situation at hand,” he stated.

The Director of Operations, Plateau State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Isa Hashimu, who briefed the government on the matter from Mecca, said alternative arrangements had been made for the safety of the pilgrims while in Mecca.

He said despite the inability of the medical personnel and preachers to travel with the pilgrims to Mecca, Plateau indigenes in the Holy City had taken care of the situation.

