Plateau CP meets stakeholders over security challenges in Bokkos

The Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina, has engaged with stakeholders in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state to discuss peace-building strategies towards finding lasting solutions to the security threats in the area.

This is coming after a series of attacks that led to loss of several lives in the area.

The meeting was attended by the local government chairman, Hon. Amalau Samuel Amalau, his management team, as well as community/religious leaders, youth/women leaders, and local security groups.

The stakeholders expressed concern over the rising wave of insecurity within the area, pleading with the police commissioner to assist them ensure peace in the area.

CP Adesina assured the stakeholders of his command’s commitment to addressing the security challenges in Bokkos LGA, emphasising the need for collaboration and information sharing between the police and the community, to effectively combat criminals.