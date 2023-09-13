Plateau attacks: Remi Tinubu donates N500m to 500 families

The wife of the president, Senator Remi Tinubu, has donated N500 million to 500 families who are victims of the recent resurgence of violence across…

The wife of the president, Senator Remi Tinubu, has donated N500 million to 500 families who are victims of the recent resurgence of violence across parts of Plateau State.

The selected families, which will receive N1 million each, cut across six local government areas of Bassa, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Jos South, Mangu and Riyom.

Presenting the N500 million cheque to the Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, at the new Government House in Little Rayfield Jos, Senator Remi said she had been worried by the resurgence of killings in Mangu and the other parts of the state that had led to the destruction of lives and property.

“In times like this, it is not enough to offer sympathy and condolences, but we must take concrete actions to alleviate the sufferings of those affected. That is why we are here today not only to sympathize with the people but to offer our support.

“The administration of President Bola (Ahmed) Tinubu is committed to pursuing dialogue and reconciliation among Nigerians that will foster lasting peace, not only in Plateau State but across the entire nation.

“The financial support of N500 million by the Renewed Hope Initiative is a step towards helping these families build their lives, providing them with the means to secure shelter and other essential needs,” she said.

In his remarks, Governor Mutfwang thanked the president’s wife for her kind gesture, saying that for her to do such for Plateau State which is currently an opposition state (PDP) tells a wonderful story that after politicking they must govern with the fear of God.

Mutfwang urged the beneficiaries to utilize the funds judiciously and to extend a hand of love to other families in their communities who are in one need or another as a result of the crisis.

