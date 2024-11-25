Plateau athletes sweep top prizes at Agbokim marathon

All the major prizes at the Agokim Waterfall marathon race held in Ikom LGA in central Cross River State over the weekend were carted home by athletes from Plateau State.

The maiden edition of the Agbokim Falls Green Marathon was organised by the state government to draw attention to the Agbokim waterfalls having held one in the southern part of the state a few months ago.

The race designed into three segments accommodated professionals who embarked on 42km race while the locals engaged in 21 and children, 10 kilometres race, respectively.

SPONSOR AD

Plateau State born Nenfort Matthias Gofwen, aged 35, won the 42km race and took home N2million, while Shehu Muazu Adamu and Nyango Gyang, both from Plateau finished in second and third positions, and received N1 million and N750,000 respectively.

In the female category, Blessing Solomon Shambor who hails from Boki LGA of the state, emerged first in the 42km race and took home N2 million, while Delta State born Agofure Charity who got her training in Plateau, came second and earned a prize of N1 million just as Elizabeth Nuhu from Plateau State received N750,000 for finishing third.

In the 21 km race (males category) Effiong Orok, Emeka John and Charles Umoh finished in first, second and third positions respectively while Godsmind Nelson, Perpetual Happiness Ofoke and Patience Eteobong came first, second and third respectively in the 21km women’s category.