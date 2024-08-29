Plateau assembly reduces tenure of LG officials to 2 years

The Plateau State House of Assembly has reduced the tenure of elected local government officials from three to two years. The House Committee Chairman on…

The Plateau State House of Assembly has reduced the tenure of elected local government officials from three to two years.

The House Committee Chairman on Information, Mr. Matthew Kwarpo, told newsmen on Wednesday in Jos that the reduction was in line with amended Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) Law 2024.

He explained that the reduction aligns with the recent financial autonomy granted to local governments in Nigeria, adding that the amendment was proposed through a bill sponsored by Joseph Gokum (APC/Kanke Constituency), which sought to modify the 2017 Local Government Councils Law.

Kwarpo noted that the shorter term would allow for a trial period to assess how financial autonomy impacts local governments. He assured the public that the decision was made in the best interest of Plateau State, not for any narrow or self-serving motives.