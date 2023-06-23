Plateau Assembly approves Gov Mutfwang’s N15bn loan request

The Plateau State House of Assembly yesterday approved Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s request to obtain a bank facility to the tune of N15 billion for the…

The Plateau State House of Assembly yesterday approved Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s request to obtain a bank facility to the tune of N15 billion for the payment of workers’ salary and agricultural inputs.

The house speaker, Hon. Matthew Sule, presented the governor’s request, seeking for the house’s approval to obtain the facility.

The letter of request read by the speaker said there was a backlog of N11bn unpaid salaries.

