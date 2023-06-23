Plateau Assembly approves Gov Mutfwang’s N15bn loan request

The Plateau State House of Assembly yesterday approved Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s request to obtain a bank facility to the tune of N15 billion for the payment of workers’ salary and agricultural inputs.
The house speaker, Hon. Matthew Sule, presented the governor’s request, seeking for the house’s approval to obtain the facility.
Plateau gov suspends newly employed civil servants
NRFF unfolds plans to revitalise rugby in Nigeria
The letter of request read by the speaker said there was a backlog of N11bn unpaid salaries.
Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start
Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More
I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More