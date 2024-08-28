Plans underway to insure public buildings – Minister

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Mr Ahmed Dangiwa, has said the ministry is collaborating with relevant agencies to ensure that public buildings are…

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Mr Ahmed Dangiwa, has said the ministry is collaborating with relevant agencies to ensure that public buildings are insured.

Dangiwa made the disclosure in Abuja at the inauguration of the Board of Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON).

He said, “The ministry takes the issue of building collapse very seriously and has now taken steps to partner with relevant agencies to ensure the insurance of buildings.

“In addition to their role in housing delivery, estate surveyors are critical in preventing building collapses which this ministry aims to address. They do this by ensuring that property inspections and assessments are thorough and in accordance with professional standards. Their adherence to safety and regulatory compliance helps to protect lives and investments, preventing the tragic incidents of building failures that have plagued some areas of our country.

“As such, I charge the board to be innovative and ensure professional compliance.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Board of ESVARBON, Dosu Fatokun, appealed to the minister to ensure that the professional body was exempted from the recent move by the federal government to stop funding of professional bodies and organisations.