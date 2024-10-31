Plan Int’l: We invested N100bn in Nigeria in 10 years

Plan International Nigeria has said it mobilised 180million euros, about N100 billion from development partners to deliver about 127 projects across 19 states of the federation in the last 10 years.

Country Director of Plan International, Nigeria, Mr Charles Usie, said this in Abuja during the celebration of the organisation’s 10 years of impact in Nigeria.

He said with support from their global office, they have mobilised resources from Europe, North America and the United States to invested directly into about 36 million Nigerians in the areas of education, livelihood and nutritional support.

He also said they currently have about 24 ongoing projects across Nigeria, including humanitarian and development projects focused on not just children and girls, but also including women, men and boys.

He said since 2014 when they arrived into the country, they have established themselves as one of the pioneer organizations for girl child and for children in Nigeria, and that the organisation with presence in 75 countries was established 85 years ago for the rights of children as well as equality for girls.

“In the last 10 years we have added value. We will not be part of the people who have made Nigerians suffer. Instead we bring succor, in fact, we instigate hope for many people who would have lost hope, people who would have suffered unnecessarily, we have stepped in to support whatever the government and other development partners are doing,” Usie said.

He said education is their main priority in Nigeria as they have supported the construction and rehabilitation of about 517 schools in the North East as they believe that if children, especially girls are well educated and informed with the right skills, they will grow up, thrive live and be productive for themselves and the society.

”Another part of investment for us is healthcare. We have invested heavily in the sexual reproductive health of especially women, girls and children across different states in Nigeria. We have just handed over 40 primary healthcare centres in Sokoto alone. Some of these centres were renovated and some built and furnished,” he said.

Usie said they also focus on child development, especially within the ages of 5-24 years for adolescent girls, as well as protection from violence, from abuse and discrimination adding that they have trained youths in some communities in to be peace advocates.

He said they have also established incubation centers in some states to enable the youths acquire entrepreneurial skills at no cost, noting that the first female phone repairer in Borno State was supported by Plan International Nigeria.