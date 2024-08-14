Plan International: We’ve enrolled 7000 Out-of-School Children in 3 States

Plan International, a humanitarian organization that advances children’s rights and equality for girls in over 80 countries, says it has enrolled 7000 out-of-school children in…

Plan International, a humanitarian organization that advances children’s rights and equality for girls in over 80 countries, says it has enrolled 7000 out-of-school children in schools in the 3 North Eastern States.

Plan International is a non-governmental organization that works with children, young people, supporters, and partners to strive for a just world, where we are all equal.

The Project Coordinator of Plan International Mr. Gambo Daniel, stated this to newsmen at the End of Project Workshop organized by Plan International in collaboration with Save the Children and Education Cannot Wait held in Damaturu, the state capital of Yobe.

He said the 7000 out-of-school children enrolled in public schools were selected from Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.

Daniel added that they underwent 9 months of nonformal education and mainstreamed into formal schools with kits.

According to Daniel, the organization has also engaged 81 learners for 3 years and they have reached out to not less than 40 learners each year for 9 months.

He added that the organization has tackled the root causes of the challenges and inequalities faced by out-of-school children and the children and young girls in the communities.

In his remark, the Education Secretary of Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State, Sabo Alhaji Usman Dan Yalwa, said with the flow of Plan International in the region, the number of out-of-school children has reduced drastically.