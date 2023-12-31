Plan International welcomes signing of Child Rights Act in Bauchi

Plan International Nigeria, a girls’ and child rights organisation, has commended the Bauchi State House of Assembly and Governor for the passing and assent to…

Plan International Nigeria, a girls’ and child rights organisation, has commended the Bauchi State House of Assembly and Governor for the passing and assent to the child rights law.

Governor Bala Mohammed, on Thursday, December 28, 2023, signed the state’s 2024 budget into law and announced his assent to the child rights bill passed by the state’s lawmakers.

Bauchi is the last of the 36 states in Nigeria to domesticate the child rights law passed in 2005 by the then government of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Country Director of Plan International Nigeria, Charles Usie, commended the lawmakers and the governor for their resolve to ensure that children in Bauchi State are protected by lawand for living up to their commitment to pass the bill and ultimately signed into law.

“We are excited at the passing of the child rights bill in Bauchi state and we believe it’s the beginning of a refreshing journey for children and girls in the state to live a life free of stagnation, deprivation, and abuse,” he said.

“Every child deserves protection from abuse and freedom to pursue a better future not only by their parents and caregivers but more so that of the state.”

Usie further called on the state government, development and implementing partners, and relevant stakeholders to develop an implementing framework that will aid the application of the new laws to have a practical effect on the lives of children in the state. He also called on the state government to take further the commitment to child rights in the state by showing political will and determination for its implementation through budgetary provision.

Plan International Nigeria has been present in Bauchi since 2016, implementing projects on maternal and menstrual health, supporting the state in the development of critical policies for the advancement of children and women’s rights.

In November 2023, Plan International Nigeria hosted the Bauchi state lawmakers in Abuja for a three-day orientation on the child rights bill which was then pending passage. At the event, the lawmakers committed to an accelerated hearing and passage before the end of 2023.