Pipeline surveillance: IYN seeks support for Tantita

The Ijaw Youths Network (IYN) has called on stakeholders in the Niger Delta to support Tantita Security Services Limited in reducing the theft of the nation’s crude oil resources.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had recently extended the company’s contract for another three years.

The IYN coordinator, Frank Ebikabo, and Secretary, Federal Ebiaridor, in a statement Tuesday said the award of a critical contract for the protection of pipelines which is central to the nation’s economy could not be subject to sentiments.

It said the region benefitted from the first phase of the contract with 17,500 employed in the fight against oil thieves.

It, however, urged the company to ensure effective justification of the huge confidence reposed in it by the President and the leadership of the NNPC by increasing crude oil production in the country.

“We also call on the sponsors of Tantita Security Services Limited to sustain their magnanimity in victory by extending the hand of fellowship to others.

“Tantita should note that it is carrying a heavy burden and responsibility with the massive trust reposed on the firm by the President and the leaders of the petroleum sector.

“We, therefore, encourage the company to be firm in the pursuit of its onerous goal to rid this country of the scourge of oil theft,” it said.

