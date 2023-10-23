Pipeline contract: NDPF counsels ex-militants against saboteurs

The Niger Delta Peace Front (NPDF) Sunday advised ex-militants from the region not to be used by saboteurs against Nigeria. It noted that those criticising…

The Niger Delta Peace Front (NPDF) Sunday advised ex-militants from the region not to be used by saboteurs against Nigeria.

It noted that those criticising the alleged renewal of the oil pipeline protection contract to Tantita Security Service (TSS) to be wary of unscrupulous persons who did not mean well for the nation.

NPDF Chairman, Patterson Efemena, and Secretary, Onyem Philip, in a statement, urged those aggrieved by the decision to renew the contract to show patriotism by giving support to TSS “which engaged almost 18,000 youths” of the region to prosecute the first phase of the contract.

The statement reads in part: “We’ve observed the sponsored mudslinging and other veiled threats to the federal government and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited over the renewal of the oil pipeline contract awarded to Tantita Security Services.

“As stakeholders in the Niger Delta, we’ve resisted the urge to join the fray in the days leading to the renewal of the critical contract to Tantita Security.

“This we did because we hold it dearly to our hearts that subversive activities sponsored by those who benefited monthly from Tantita will not further the interest of Nigeria.”

Efemena and Onyem commended President Bola Tinubu and the NNPCL for the deliberate decision to build on the gains of the campaign against oil theft spearheaded by Tantita.

