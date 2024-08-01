Pillars to unveil Abdallah as new Technical Adviser

Barring last minute changes, Kano Pillars will today unveil former Super Eagles assistant coach, Usman Abdallah, as the new Technical Adviser. According to a source…

Barring last minute changes, Kano Pillars will today unveil former Super Eagles assistant coach, Usman Abdallah, as the new Technical Adviser.

According to a source from the club, Abdallah will replace Paul Offor who was sacked yesterday less than a month after he was appointed.

Abdallah has a strong track record, including winning the Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL title with Enyimba in 2019 and reaching the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup. Kano Pillars aim to rebuild and strengthen their team, and Abdallah’s experience and success in the NPFL make him a strong candidate for the role.

It will be noted that Abdallah was initially the frontrunner before Kano Pillars decided to appoint Offor.

Offor according to the Chairman of the club, Ali Muhammad Umar was sacked following a decision made in good faith and with mutual consent, underscoring a shared understanding between both parties.

Daily Trust reports that Paul Offor joined the club on a one-year contract under the previous board that was dissolved by the state government after the expiration of their interim period.

“I want to express my appreciation for Paul Offor’s cooperation and positive attitude throughout his stay at the club and during the discussions leading to this mutual decision,” he said.

Usman Abdallah’s coaching resume also includes a stint with Katsina United and a role as assistant coach for the Super Eagles.

The new appointment comes after a disappointing season for Kano Pillars, who narrowly avoided relegation last season.