✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports

Pillars earn second away win, 3SC end El-Kanemi’s unbeaten run

el kanemi

It rained away victories yesterday as four clubs, Kano Pillars, Kwara United, Bayelsa United and new boys Ikorodu City won on the road in the week 11 fixtures of the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

However, El-Kanemi Warriors’ unbeaten run ended in an embarrassing manner in Ibadan where Samuel Ayarinde, Aliyu Abubakar and Adam Mustapha scored a goal each in Shooting Stars’ resounding victory.

In Benin City, the legendary Rabiu Ali ‘Pele’ struck deep into stoppage time from the spot for Kano Pillars to beat Bendel Insurance 1-0. It was Pillars’ second away victory in the ongoing season.

SPONSOR AD

At the Lafia Township Stadium, 10-man Kwara United stunned hosts Nasarawa United 1-0 courtesy of Emmanuel Ogbole’s first half strike.

Bayelsa United also shocked their more illustrious neighbours Rivers United 1-0 in Port-Harcourt just as new boys, Ikorodu City, fought back to beat Katsina United 2-1 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Elsewhere, Niger Tornadoes edged Akwa United 1-0 in Minna with Papa Mustapha scoring the only goal of the match in the 47th minute of the match.

Remo Stars forced Enyimba to a 0-0 draw in Aba to maintain the top position following Rivers United home defeat to Bayelsa United, just as title holders, Enugu Rangers also forced Plateau United to a goalless draw in Jos.

In the only match played on Saturday, relegation-threatened Lobi Stars rallied back to beat Abia Warriors 3-1.

The NPFL Week 11 matches, therefore, produced four away wins, four home victories and two away draws.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.
More Stories