Physicians offer free medical services to Kuje residents

The West African College of Physicians (WACP) has offered free medical services to residents of Kuje in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The organisation provided the services during the 48th Annual General Scientific Meeting and medical outreach of the WACP at the weekend in Abuja.

The president of WACP, Dr Rose Macauley, said the initiative is a testament to the West African College of Physicians’ commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind, regardless of their location or economic status.

She said although the Nigerian chapter has been conducting medical outreach as a pre-AGSM activity, this is the first time the college is undertaking it.

“We are very grateful to the Nigerian chapter for organising this medical outreach,” she said, adding that the medical outreach programme is a lifeline for many who have been unable to access regular medical care.

She said, “It is our hope that those individuals seen by the doctors today continue to seek care in health facilities near their locations.”

She also said it is the collective responsibility of providers to care for the health of the people, and that “starts with initiatives like this – initiatives that provide not only immediate medical attention but also preventive care, education and support for healthier communities.”

Mr Abdullahi Sabo, Chairman Kuje Area Council of the FCT, said the importance of the medical outreach cannot be overstated, as many residents faced challenges in accessing quality healthcare due to financial constraints, geographical barriers and lack of awareness.

Represented by a personal assistant, Mr Mohammed-Gimba Ebbo, he said the medical outreach bridges many gaps, as it provides free medical services, consultation, screening and treatment to those who need them most.

