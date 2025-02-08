Physically challenged man with 4 wives who chose not to beg

Murtala Abubakar’s legs once carried him everywhere he wanted to go, however, everything changed at the age of seven when a rare disease stole his mobility, leaving him with disability for over 50 years. Today, he is living proof that disability bends the body, not the spirit.

The 59-year-old resident of Rikkos community, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State is a proud owner of a provision store he established about 25 years ago. Murtala’s kiosk, situated at the Plateau Riders Motor park, in the city of Jos has become a lifeline and his ticket off the streets. Proceeds from the small business are used to sustain him and his large extended family which comprises his four wives; all with physical limitations.

In Nigeria, where many with physical limitations have found solace begging for alms on the streets to cater for themselves and their loved ones, Murtala has changed the narrative in his home.

His personal mantra is simple: “Begging devalues self-respect,” he told this reporter. To effect this principle, he separated from his first wife who found his position on street begging a bit extreme and often went against his wishes.

But he says their older kids have since prevailed on him and Murtala has reconciled with her on the stern condition that she will never return to street begging while he provides a modest capital for her start-up business at home.

Incidentally, all of Murtala’s four wives are physically challenged. He describes his life with them as an “intentional choice,” and says he married women like him to have “peace and rest at home.”

“Marrying an able-bodied woman could have brought me trouble,” he chuckled, adding, “If disabled men were to marry able-bodied women, who would marry the disabled women? That means many disabled women would be left unmarried, and that would force many of them to remain on the streets.”

With four physically challenged wives, all long forgotten the mobility of their legs due to distinct medical conditions, Murtala said none of them ventures out to beg for alms. Instead, they have each found little financial stability in hand skills and petty trading.

“I encourage them to explore small businesses within the home so we can together support the family,” he said and explained that he wants each of his wives to be financially independent, especially since he doesn’t earn enough to cater for all their needs.

Kaltime, Murtala’s second wife, backs her husband’s decision on street begging. Despite the condition of her legs, she says the temptation to beg for alms never appealed to her, even before she joined Murtala’s household.

Like her husband, she believes “street begging tarnishes one’s image” and asserts that they may be a family of five adults with disabilities, yet they remain content and have faith that God will show them mercy as long as they work hard.

Visiting the family’s home, nestled at the edge of Rikkos community, this reporter observed as the clay-built home quickly turned into a bustling domestic and entrepreneurship hub. Three of Murtala’s wives who were home busied themselves with a unique spirit of determination to make a living. Soon, the lines between domestic chores and business chores quickly blurred.

Our correspondent observed as the women moved about the house with remarkable agility despite their physical limitations. The women crawled from the room to the outdoor kitchen to tend to heaps of groundnuts being roasted on fire. It was clear that Murtala had built his household on a solid foundation of resilience, resourcefulness, and mutual support.

Kaltume is dexterous and this has brought her joy and financial stability. “I’m skilled in hair plaiting and every Saturday, women gather in this house so I can plait their hair for a price,” she said proudly adding, “I also produce local perfumes and soaps, which I supply to provision shops, including my husband’s shop.”

Though Murtala’s other wives declined to speak to this reporter, Kaltume, who was vocal, said each of the women has their own unique venture. “Three of us specialize in roasting groundnuts, while the fourth wife sells vegetables. Together, we support each other and contribute to the well-being of our family,” she said.

While Murtala Abubakar and his family appear content, he says things have not always been like this. In an emotional reflection on his past life, Murtala says he was forced to beg as a child, even when he hated it and often pleaded and cried to his parents. “I knew that whatever alms I got from the streets would also help them, but I found it very difficult because I didn’t like it at all,” he said.

As he matured into a street beggar, Murtala said he travelled to as far as Enugu, Aba, and Port Harcourt in the southern part of the country to beg for alms. However, gradually he realised that begging was not sustainable and opted for a more dignified means of livelihood. “It was difficult to break away, but I decided to pursue a business venture, even though I had no capital,” he said.

“I travelled from one place to another just to pursue a means of livelihood, but it wasn’t possible to get capital, and I didn’t want to continue begging. With Allah’s guidance, after enduring many struggles, I was able to establish a small provision kiosk. Although the business lacks sufficient capital, I managed it for more than 20 years,’’ he said.

Now with 20 dependants, under his care, Murtala says he pays his children’s school fees from his modest earnings. “Some have completed primary school, and others have finished secondary school. I’ve married off five of my daughters. For my sons, I’ve enrolled them in various artisanal work as I cannot afford to send them for higher education.”

No longer dependent on the streets, Murtala is ecstatic. He says his spirit has been at peace and is proud of the modest proceeds he makes from his kiosk. “It has brought me dignity,” he said.

But in the recent past, the streets have tried to lure him back. Murtala faced a setback when an inferno levelled his kiosk to ashes. But as the streets beckoned, Murtala’s resilience had prevailed, never giving in to the temptation.

“I know the harm it does to one’s dignity,” he said of street begging and explained that help came from friends and well-wishers at the motor park when he least expected it. “They helped me raise money to reconstruct my kiosk and continue the business. I thank Allah for the progress so far,” he said.

Having survived begging for alms on the streets, Murtala now preaches against it.

He described the life of a beggar as sorrowful, saying no reasonable person whether disabled or not should want to beg. He, however, said many may be living off the streets due to their inability to raise capital to start a small business.

“I was just lucky to have escaped begging. There’s nothing dignifying or beautiful about begging,” he insisted.

Kaltime, Murtala’s second wife, explains that disability should never break the spirit “It doesn’t mean you’ve lost your entire body. You can strive to get a business and continue your life like others. Start something and pray to Allah to intervene; you will surely succeed,” she advised and said street beggars are often exposed to harsh weather conditions that make them vulnerable to contracting diseases.

As he hops on his four-wheeled specially designed motorcycle, Murtala says beggars can be convinced to leave the streets if everyone lends a helping hand. He urged the government to recognize people with disabilities as integral members of society and support them with business ventures. “Not all disabled persons want to spend their lives begging,” he said. “A right-thinking disabled person would always want to quit.”