Physically challenged entrepreneur shares 1000 bags of rice in Abuja

A physically challenged entrepreneur, Misbahu Lawan Didi, has begun the distribution of 1000 10kg bags of rice to people with disabilities in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking during the distribution on Thursday at the National Mosque, Didi said the gesture was part of his Kano-based firm’s social responsibility.

He said he deliberately chose to distribute the rice in Abuja to encourage his fellow disabled people to shun begging on the city but instead key into skills and other productive ventures.

He promised that similar distribution would be carried out in rural areas in Kano State.

Vice President Kashim Shetima and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, commended his gesture in their separate messages to the occasion.