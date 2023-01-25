Phrank Shaibu to Keyamo: Ask Tinubu to step down since you’ve admitted he’s unstable

Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communication to the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has told spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress…

Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communication to the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has told spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, to ask his principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to step down from the race.

Shaibu stated this while responding to a tweet by Keyamo, who reacted after former Senator Dino Melaye mocked the health status of Tinubu.

During the PDP Presidential rally in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Tuesday, Melaye was seen repeatedly falling to the ground and trying to mimic the APC presidential candidate.

Melaye was also seen jamming to the viral ‘Emilokan’ song which was to mock Tinubu’s health challenges.

A group, which had a walk in Lagos, had sang the song to taunt Tinubu around the time of the APC Presidential Primaries.

Reacting, in a tweet on Wednesday, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment described Delta State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party’s Vice Presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as a laughing clown for joining in mocking Tinubu.

According to him, the act by both Melaye and Okowa showed total disrespect for Tinubu.

Demanding an apology from Melaye and Okowa, he tweeted, “Obama’s rival in 2008 US election, Sen. McCain had a deformity in one hand. Obama’s team showed him respect & NEVER mocked him for it. But here, a VP candidate laughs as a clown falls on stage to mock another candidate. It’s the height of imbecility. They owe Nigerians an apology.”

Responding to the tweet via his verified Twitter handle @phrankangel, Shaibu said having admitted that Tinubu is “mentally unfit”, Keyamo should ask him to withdraw from the race.

“Now that you have admitted that your candidate is mentally UNFIT or better still an INVALID…can you take the honorable path of respecting the letters of the constitution by withdrawing from d race,” he tweeted.