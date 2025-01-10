PHOTOS: Zamfara, FG partner on livestock reform

The Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Dauda Lawal, led a high-level delegation on a courtesy visit to the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development on Thursday.

The visit aimed to foster collaboration between Zamfara State and the Federal Government to unlock the potentials of the livestock sector for economic growth, job creation, and improved national food security.

Speaking during the visit, Governor Lawal congratulated the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, on his appointment, describing it as well-deserved and timely.

He noted the strategic importance of the Ministry, particularly for agrarian states like Zamfara, whose motto is “Farming is Our Pride.”

Governor Lawal outlined Zamfara State’s readiness to support livestock development, highlighting key resources such as vast ranching spaces, rehabilitable dams, and the Gidan Jaji Grazing Reserve, which could serve as an agricultural hub.

He stressed the state’s commitment to the Federal Government’s Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) project and invited the Honourable Minister to visit Zamfara for an on-the-ground assessment.

“Zamfara is an agrarian economy, and our collaboration with the Ministry will address challenges such as insecurity while creating employment opportunities for our youths. By leveraging our resources and working closely with the Ministry, we aim to transform Zamfara into a model for livestock development in Nigeria,” Governor Lawal stated.

In his response, the minister commended Governor Lawal for being the first state leader to visit the Ministry, describing it as a milestone in fostering state-federal collaboration.

He outlined the Federal Government’s vision of modernizing the livestock sector to make it globally competitive.

“The livestock sector holds immense potential valued at approximately ₦33 trillion. Our mandate is to turn it into a vibrant and sustainable industry through genetic upgrades, disease control, infrastructure development, and the creation of disease-free zones. Zamfara, with its high cattle density and gazetted grazing reserves, is well-positioned to pilot key initiatives,” the minister said.

He further announced plans to deploy technology for tagging, tracking, and tracing animals, as well as measures to address cattle rustling and insecurity.

Mukhtar highlighted that Zamfara State has 36 grazing reserves, out of which six are officially gazetted. He noted that this provides a unique opportunity to further develop and optimise the reserves for the benefit of herders and the livestock value chain.

The minister expressed optimism about creating a model agricultural hub in Gidan Jaji Grazing Reserve, including pasture cultivation, irrigation systems, and infrastructure to support pastoralists and livestock value chain actors.

Highlighting the sector’s economic potential, the minister revealed plans to attract local and international investors to exploit the livestock value chain, including meat processing, leather production, and organic fertilizer manufacturing.

Mukhtar tasked the Zamfara State Governor to leverage his influence within the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to advocate for the support and collective buy-in of his counterparts toward addressing critical issues in the livestock sector.

He further encouraged the Governor to consider establishing a Ministry of Livestock Development or its equivalent in Zamfara State.

The minister emphasised that such a dedicated ministry would streamline efforts to boost productivity, resolve herder-related challenges, and contribute to sustainable development in the sector.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Chinyere Ijeoma Akujobi, delivered the vote of thanks, affirming the ministry’s readiness to partner with Zamfara State.

Akujobi assured the governor that all deliberations would be swiftly translated into actionable steps to transform the sector.

