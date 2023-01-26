PHOTOS: Wike Hosts Obasanjo In Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Thursday, received former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his country home in Rumuepirikom, Obio Akpor local government area of…

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Thursday, received former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his country home in Rumuepirikom, Obio Akpor local government area of the State.

Wike and his close associates received the former President few minutes ago at his private residence.

Obasanjo is scheduled to be the key note speaker at the “2023 Port Harcourt International Conference” holding at the Dr. obi Wali International Conference Center in Port Harcourt.

The conference has the theme “Deepening Democratic Culture and Institutions for Sustanable Development and Security in Nigeria”.

