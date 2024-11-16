✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Voting materials arrive early at polling units in PDP candidate’s hometown

img 20241116 wa0009
img 20241116 wa0009
    By Peter Moses, Akure

Ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived early with voting materials in Kiribo, Ese-Odo LGA, the hometown of the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Agboola Ajayi, as governorship election begins in Ondo State.

At 6:50am, INEC ad-hoc staff accompanied by security agents arrived at Ajayi’s polling unit at Kirigbo, Ese-Odo LGA and set up for the exercise.

Also at Polling Unit 5, R . C. M School, Ward 2, in Kiribo, electoral officials arrived as early as 7am. Voters were checking their names on the voter register.

Presiding officer, Obiora Ben, told Daily Trust that accreditation and voting process would start by 8:30am.

Daily Trust reports that there is a limited movement following the restriction order.

Combined security forces are also on the ground at strategic locations including polling stations to enforce law and order.

Some shops are also opened for businesses in Kiribo and other parts of Ese Odo LGA.

See pictures below:

