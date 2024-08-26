PHOTOS: Troops kill bandit, recover weapons in Kaduna

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army on clearance operation in Sabon Birni, Dogon Dawa, Maidaro, Ngede Alpha and Rafin Kaji areas killed a bandit and…

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army on clearance operation in Sabon Birni, Dogon Dawa, Maidaro, Ngede Alpha and Rafin Kaji areas killed a bandit and recovered ammunition on Sunday.

Several bandits also reprtedly escaped with gunshot wounds.

This was contained in a statement by Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 1 Division of the Nigerian Army on Monday.

According to him, the troops also recovered four AK-47 magazines (three fully loaded with total quantity 60 x 7.62mm Special ammunition and one empty magazine), a PKT belt with 86 rounds of ammunition, two motorcycles (one of which was destroyed), a Techno mobile phone, a Baofeng Handheld Radio, and an Airtel recharge card valued at N5,000 only.

He expressed the commendation of the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division and Commander of Operation WHIRL PUNCH, Major General Mayirenso Lander Saraso, for the good people of Kaduna, Kano, Niger and Jigawa states for their continuous cooperation.

He then urged them to always make good use of the Division’s Toll Free Line ‘0800 002 0204’ to communicate actionable intelligence and information that will further assist the division and other security agencies to launch offensive operations against the criminal elements.

The GOC also commended the troops for the successful operation and charged them to redouble their efforts as well as make life most unbearable for all terrorists and their collaborators in the division’s Area of Responsibility.

See the pictures below: