PHOTOS: Top Nigerian politicians attend Wike’s son graduation in UK

Jordan, one of the sons of Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has bagged a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Queen Mary University of London, UK.

Wike announced the development via his social media accounts on Tuesday.

He also shared photos from the graduation ceremony.

The minister’s family alongside Okezie Ikpeazu, former Abia governor, and Philip Aduda, a former senator, attended the event as seen in one of the photos.

“Happy to witness, alongside my wife, the graduation ceremony of our son, Jordan, who just earned a Master of Laws (LLM) Degree at the Queen Mary University of London, UK.

“As a father, I am happy for the progress Jordan is making in the pursuit of his career,” he captioned the post.

In 2022, Jordan graduated with a Second Class Upper Division in Law at the University of Exeter, UK.