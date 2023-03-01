PHOTOS: Tinubu, Shettima pick certificates of return

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, have received their certificates of…

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, have received their certificates of return (CoR).

The duo won last Saturday’s presidential election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on Wednesday morning declared Tinubu and Shettima as president-elect and Vice President-elect at the national collation centre in Abuja.

Yakubu, who announced the final result at exactly 3:55 am Wednesday, after three days of collation of results from across the 36 states of the federation and FCT, said Tinubu polled a total 8,794,726 votes.

Fulfil your campaign promises, APC vice chairman tells Tinubu

Four salient paths to Tinubu’s victory

Tinubu defeated his main rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who won 6,984,520 and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) who polled 6,101,533 to come second and third respectively.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) was fourth with 1,496,687 votes.

The total valid votes during the polls during 2023 General Election is 24,025,940; the total rejected votes: 939,278 and total votes cast: 24,965,218.

Photo credit: Onyekachukwu Obi