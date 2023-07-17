PHOTOS: Tinubu returns from AU meeting in Kenya

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Monday evening, returned to Abuja from Nairobi, Kenya, where he participated in the fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Monday evening, returned to Abuja from Nairobi, Kenya, where he participated in the fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union (AU).

The President landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He was received at the airport by top government functionaries, led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State; and a former governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

President Tinubu, who attended in his capacity as the Chairman of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), left Abuja on Saturday.

While in Nairobi, the President joined other African leaders to draft a declaration based on deliberations and conclusions arrived at the meeting, reaffirmed Africa’s unity and strength, firmly rejecting any notion of a new scramble for Africa.

He also showcased his commitment to strengthening the ECOWAS Standby Force, with the aim to deter coups and combat terrorism in the sub-region.

