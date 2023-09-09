✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    PHOTOS: Tinubu participates in G20 opening ceremony

    President Bola Tinubu has participated international the G20 summit opening ceremony holding in India. The President arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday after departing Abuja…

    President Bola Tinubu has participated international the G20 summit opening ceremony holding in India.

    The President arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday after departing Abuja for the summit on the special invitation of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

    Tinubu met with Indian Prime Minister and other world leaders at the summit.

    See the pictures below:

