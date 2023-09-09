PHOTOS: Tinubu participates in G20 opening ceremony

President Bola Tinubu has participated international the G20 summit opening ceremony holding in India.
The President arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday after departing Abuja for the summit on the special invitation of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
International Literacy Day: Tinubu doesn’t want any Nigerian to remain an illiterate – Prof Mamman
Tribunal: Rep Bichi Congratulates Tinubu On Victory
Tinubu met with Indian Prime Minister and other world leaders at the summit.
See the pictures below: