PHOTOS: Tinubu, Osinbajo meet in Tanzania

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met at the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit in Tanzania, on Tuesday.

In 2022, Osinbajo contested for the APC Presidential ticket alongside Tinubu who many saw as his political godfather.

However, following the contest Tinubu said he had forgiven Osinbajo, saying he did not harbour any ill-feeling against the former presidential aspirant.

But both men have hardly been seen publicly since Tinubu mounted the saddle.

But in Tanzania, the exchanged greetings and posed for pictures: