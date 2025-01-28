✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Photos

PHOTOS: Tinubu, Osinbajo meet in Tanzania

oie 1738061403
oie 1738061403

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met at the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit in Tanzania, on Tuesday.

In 2022, Osinbajo contested for the APC Presidential ticket alongside Tinubu who many saw as his political godfather.

However, following the contest Tinubu said he had forgiven Osinbajo, saying he did not harbour any ill-feeling against the former presidential aspirant.

SPONSOR AD

But both men have hardly been seen publicly since Tinubu mounted the saddle.

But in Tanzania, the exchanged greetings and posed for pictures:

eo 1738061395
eo 1738061395
oie 1738061403
oie 1738061403
Sponsored

Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories